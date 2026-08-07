Andhra Pradesh: Capital Hospitals performs rare aortic surgery

VIJAYAWADA: In a remarkable feat of advanced cardiac surgery, doctors at Capital Hospitals, Poranki, successfully saved the life of a 36-year-old man suffering from Acute Type A Aortic Dissection, one of the deadliest emergencies in cardiovascular medicine.

The patient, T Srinivas of Tenali, was rushed to the hospital after developing a tear in the ascending aorta, the main vessel carrying blood from the heart.

The condition is rapidly fatal if untreated, with mortality rising each hour. Following emergency evaluation, he was shifted to the operating theatre. The surgery was led by Dr Hema Krishna Sai K, consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, who performed a complex Bentall Procedure with Hemiarch Replacement under Deep Hypothermic Circulatory Arrest and Selective Cerebral Perfusion.

The operation replaced the diseased portion of the aorta while maintaining blood supply to the brain to prevent neurological injury.