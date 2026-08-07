Tenders invited for Rs 1,083 crore GPRA project

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Public Works Department has invited tenders for the Rs 1,083.14-crore General Pool Residential Accommodation project in Amaravati, marking a major step in providing modern housing for Central Government employees.

Union Minister of State Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar coordinated approvals to expedite the project, which will be built at Ainavolu village in Thullur mandal under EPC Mode-I. Scheduled for completion in 28 months, the complex will feature 1,504 units across 11 towers, ranging from Type-II to Type-VI flats, with double-level basement parking.

Plans include an ancillary building with a guest house, community hall and retail outlets, along with sewage treatment, organic waste conversion, water management, landscaping and security infrastructure. The towers will incorporate rooftop solar, energy-efficient systems, advanced fire protection, lifts and IP-based surveillance.

Designed to achieve GRIHA 4-Star and ENS+ ratings, the project aims to deliver world-class facilities while strengthening Amaravati’s administrative infrastructure.