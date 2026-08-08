Vijayawada

Tribal Banjara residents march to Vijayawada temple over alleged Rs 80 lakh contract dues

They said Raja engaged them for contract works but failed to clear payments of about Rs 80 lakh, and allegedly threatened them when they demanded their dues.
Tribal women took out a protest rally from Ibrahimpatnam to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada demanding justice from minister Kollu Ravindra on Friday.
Tribal women took out a protest rally from Ibrahimpatnam to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada demanding justice from minister Kollu Ravindra on Friday. Photo | Prasant Madugula
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: Banjara residents of Kattubadipalem village in G Konduru mandal staged a padayatra from Ibrahimpatnam to the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Friday, alleging non‑payment of contract dues by Pamarthi Raja, a close aide of Minister Kollu Ravindra.

Carrying placards, traditional saare and an image of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the tribals, dressed in Lambadi attire, raised slogans seeking the Minister’s intervention.

They said Raja engaged them for contract works but failed to clear payments of about Rs 80 lakh, and allegedly threatened them when they demanded their dues.

The protest caused traffic disruption for nearly three kilometres in Ibrahimpatnam. CPM mandal secretary M Mahesh expressed solidarity, demanded immediate payment and warned of intensified protests, including a gherao of the Minister’s office.

Tribals

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