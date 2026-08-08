Tribal Banjara residents march to Vijayawada temple over alleged Rs 80 lakh contract dues

VIJAYAWADA: Banjara residents of Kattubadipalem village in G Konduru mandal staged a padayatra from Ibrahimpatnam to the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Friday, alleging non‑payment of contract dues by Pamarthi Raja, a close aide of Minister Kollu Ravindra.

Carrying placards, traditional saare and an image of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the tribals, dressed in Lambadi attire, raised slogans seeking the Minister’s intervention.

They said Raja engaged them for contract works but failed to clear payments of about Rs 80 lakh, and allegedly threatened them when they demanded their dues.

The protest caused traffic disruption for nearly three kilometres in Ibrahimpatnam. CPM mandal secretary M Mahesh expressed solidarity, demanded immediate payment and warned of intensified protests, including a gherao of the Minister’s office.