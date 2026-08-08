Two students die by suicide in Andhra's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Two students died by suicide in separate incidents in Krishna district on Friday. In Kankipadu, Bhagyasri, a second-year B.Sc. student at Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, allegedly jumped from the college building near Davuluru toll plaza.

Preliminary information suggests she was under pressure from the college management. Police reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances.

In Gudivada, Lakshmi Tulasi, a second-year student at the Government Homoeopathic Medical College, died by suicide at her rented residence near the college.

She was a native of Narasapuram in West Godavari district. Kankipadu and Gudivada police registered cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched investigations. Officials are gathering details from the institutions, families and others connected to the incidents.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000