Andhra Pradesh team in London to fix ‘icon’ designs

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level official delegation led by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana is currently touring London to finalise the designs for the iconic structures being constructed in Amaravati. As part of their official visit, Narayana and the delegation arrived in London late last night.

During the visit, the Minister’s team visited the headquarters of Foster + Partners, the architectural firm that conceptualised the designs for Amaravati’s iconic buildings. On this occasion, Minister Narayana convened a crucial joint meeting with representatives from Foster + Partners, Hafeez Contractor, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The meeting focused primarily on the external facade designs of the proposed State Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat Towers. Minister Narayana reviewed the ongoing construction progress and held detailed discussions with the architects, project consultants, and execution agencies regarding the future construction roadmap for these marquee projects.

A major portion of the deliberation centred on the tall tower structure (Sphere) proposed atop the Legislative Assembly building. The team thoroughly examined advanced construction technologies, structural design feasibility, and engineering methodologies required to build the high-altitude tower.

Representatives from L&T presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the engineering framework for the Assembly tower.

The delegation reviewed the exterior facade aesthetics for the Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat Towers. Narayana discussed necessary design adaptations with Foster + Partners representatives to ensure smooth integration with ongoing ground construction and established a timeline for phased design releases.