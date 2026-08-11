Grama sabhas held in Andhra Pradesh to enlighten people about Amaravati Master Plan

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Amaravati Master Plan, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted Grama Sabha at Lingayapalem and Velagapudi, which fall under the North East Central-II Grid, on Monday.

The meetings were organised as part of the preparation of the Village Circulation Plan and Village Integration Plan, to create awareness among villagers about the Amaravati Master Plan, the proposed village road circulation system and the planned road network, while also providing an opportunity to receive suggestions and feedback from locals.

APCRDA officials explained the key features of the Amaravati Master Plan, Village Circulation Plan and Village Integration Plan. Special Deputy Collectors M Seshi Reddy and B Sai Srinivas Nayak briefed the participants on the proposed integration of existing village roads with the road network planned under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) Zones.

They also explained the proposed village road planning and infrastructure development measures aimed at addressing the future requirements of the capital region.

As part of the planning exercise, officials informed the villagers that surveys are being undertaken to map the existing village road network and assess its connectivity. These include the Village Road Circulation Pattern Survey and the LPS Road Network Survey.

The information gathered through these surveys will support the preparation of efficient village road plans and facilitate future infrastructure development.

APCRDA has appealed to residents of all capital region villages to participate in the Village Sabha meetings being conducted in their villages and provide their valuable suggestions on the Amaravati Master Plan.

As per the schedule, the next Grama Sabha will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at 11.00 am in Uddandarayunipalem (North East Central-I) and at 2.30 pm in Undavalli (North East).