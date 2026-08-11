POCSO case: 2 held in minors’ disappearance in Andhra's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police have arrested two youths in connection with the disappearance of two minor girls in Pedana mandal and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Krishna district SP V Vidyasagar Naidu said a case has been registered at Bandar Taluk police station under sections 137(2), 65(1), 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS, besides sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. He said the police received information on August 6 that the two girls were missing. They were traced and returned home in the early hours of August 7. Later that evening, the mother of one of the girls lodged a complaint alleging sexual assault, following which police initiated a detailed investigation.

The two arrested accused were Shyam Kiran (20), an auto driver, and Kokilagadda Siddu (20). The SP said the accused would be produced before a court and remanded. Police would complete the investigation and file the chargesheet within the stipulated time, while steps would be taken for speedy trial.

He said police were also examining negligence that may have facilitated the incident. The accused’s criminal records are being verified, he added. The SP assured that their privacy would be given utmost priority during the investigation.