Andhra's NTR district gears up for grand Independence Day celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district is gearing up for a grand Independence Day celebration at the Makineni Basava Punnaiah Stadium in Vijayawada on August 15, with State IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh scheduled to unfurl the national flag.
NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has directed officials to organise the event on par with State-level celebrations, with elaborate security, cultural programmes, a ceremonial parade and other arrangements for an expected gathering of around 4,000 people.
The Collector inspected the arrangements at the stadium on Tuesday along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyan Chand. He directed officials to ensure close coordination among all departments and complete the arrangements in a foolproof manner.
As the event is being held during the monsoon, the Collector stressed the need for rain-proof tents and adequate drinking water, seating and medical facilities.
He also directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and keep additional generators ready as a precaution. All electrical installations at the stadium should be inspected beforehand, he said.
The police were asked to make comprehensive security arrangements, regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement of visitors.
CCTV cameras should be installed at necessary locations, while adequate barricading and separate routes should be arranged for spectators, invitees and VIPs.
The parade will feature personnel from the police, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Red Cross, Social Welfare, Fire, Medical and Health, ICDS, Agriculture and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation departments.
Cultural programmes will include performances by school students, bike stunts by the police, a special song on Amaravati and a drum performance by students of Siddhartha College.
The Collector directed departments to make their tableaux attractive and informative, showcasing welfare schemes and development programmes implemented over the past two years.
The displays should use visuals and messages to clearly explain the benefits of government initiatives to the public.
Lakshmisha said the Independence Day celebrations were a prestigious event for the district and instructed officials to leave no scope for negligence. Every department should complete its assigned responsibilities well ahead of the event and ensure that all arrangements are inspected beforehand to avoid last-minute difficulties.
District Revenue Officer M Lakshmi Narasimham, Additional DCP G Ramakrishna, ADEPR N Venkataramana, district officials, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation engineering officials and police officials attended the review meeting.