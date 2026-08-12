Andhra's Seed Access Road set for green facelift ahead of inauguration

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) is beautifying the Seed Access Road—the main arterial spine of the capital city—ahead of its formal inauguration.

With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to officially open the major highway on August 13, greening department officials are executing extensive landscaping work along the stretch under the directives of ADC Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi.

A major highlight of the beautification drive is the deployment of 26 distinct plant and tree species, with Golden Neem and Plumeria rubra sourced specially from Kadiyam nurseries serving as the primary attractions.

These are being planted along the central median stretching from the Undavalli steel bridge to the major steel bridge under construction across the Guntur Channel and Kondaveeti Vagu. Furthermore, another 21 varieties of advanced plants are being installed at the rotary sections on both sides of the Buckingham Canal in Undavalli.

Chosen for their aesthetic appeal, shade, and high oxygen generation, the varieties include Sterculia alata, Spider Lily, Rain Lily (Zephyranthes), Syngonium, Black Fountain Grass, Leucophyllum, Song of India, Crossandra, Russelia Red, Ferns, Tecoma capensis (New Pink and Orange), Alpinia, Calathea, Bottle Brush Dwarf, China Doll, Clusia rosea, Jatropha Red, Heliconia Red, Ylang Ylang, Florida Fiddlewood, and Black Locust. The canal banks feature lush manicured lawn grass interwoven with floral arrangements.

In addition to fresh plantings, large mature trees preserved at the ADC Translocation Centre in Ananthavaram are being lifted using heavy cranes and transplanted along key junction zones. The greening infrastructure has transformed the Seed Access Road into a visually striking gateway for the capital region.