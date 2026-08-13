Thalli Bidda vehicles roll out in Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the state government’s push towards Healthy AP, Guntur District In-charge and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh along with Guntur West MLA Naseer Ahmed launched 18 advanced ‘Thalli Bidda Express’ vehicles at Guntur GGH on Wednesday.

The launch event was held at the Kanuri Jinkhana Women and Child Health Centre within the GGH premises. The Minister flagged off the vehicles and broke a coconut. He helped a mother and her newborn into one of the vehicles and sent them home, speaking to them.

He said the government revived the service with National Health Mission and government support to ensure no mother faces hardship before or after delivery. The core objective is to promote institutional deliveries in government hospitals reduce mortality rates under Arogya AP vision.