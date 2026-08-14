Full-dress rehearsal held ahead of 80th Independence Day

VIJAYAWADA: A full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day celebrations was held with grandeur at the Amaravati Parade Grounds on Thursday.

Inspector General B Rajakumari served as the chief coordinating officer, while Guntur SP Vakul Jindal acted as the police coordination officer.

Kadapa district Proddatur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) U Vibhu Krishna was the parade commander and assistant commandant of the 14th battalion S Mahaboob Basha served as the parade second-in-command, while 14th battalion inspector T Raghavendra was parade adjutant.

As many as twelve contingents participated in the rehearsal which includes contingents from Kurnool APSP 2nd Battalion, Kakinada APSP 3rd Battalion, Karnataka state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Vizianagaram APSP 5th Battalion, Visakhapatnam APSP 16th Battalion, boys’ and girls’ NCC contingents, State Social Welfare Residential Schools, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Red Cross Society and the AP Sainik Welfare Department.

Personnel from nine units participated in the band contingent, while the Mangalagiri APSP band presented the pipe band performance. General Administration Department Principal Secretary J Shyamala Rao, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Mayur Ashok and Information and Public Relations Department In-charge Director B Srinivasa Rao attended the rehearsal.

The programme was conducted according to protocol and the prescribed schedule.