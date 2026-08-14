Photographer harasses woman, held in Vuyyur

VIJAYAWADA: Vuyyur Town police arrested a 32-year-old photographer for allegedly harassing a woman by creating fake Instagram accounts in her name and posting objectionable content on social media on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, Paila Jeevan Jyothi, 28, a resident of Vuyyur town, has been working as a beautician and had been promoting her beauty services through her Instagram account, which helped in increasing her income.

Dasari Ramakrishna allegedly created fake Instagram accounts in the woman’s name, sent obscene and abusive messages and posted her phone number online, causing her distress. Following a complaint, the district cybercrime team and Vuyyur circle inspector TVV Ramarao acted swiftly case and registered a case.