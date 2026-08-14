Vijayawada

Speed up house construction, says Hephsiba Korlapati

The MD instructed officials to encourage beneficiaries to complete houses that are currently under construction without delay.
Special Secretary (Housing) and State Housing Corporation In-charge Managing Director Hephsiba Korlapati.
Special Secretary (Housing) and State Housing Corporation In-charge Managing Director Hephsiba Korlapati. Photo | X @hephsyyy
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: Special Secretary (Housing) and State Housing Corporation In-charge Managing Director Hephsiba Korlapati has directed officials to take steps to ensure timely completion of houses currently under construction across the State.

Hephsiba assumed charge as the In-charge Managing Director of the AP State Housing Corporation at its headquarters on Thursday, taking over from Arun Babu, who has been transferred.

After assuming office, she held a review meeting with senior officials and employees to assess the functioning and progress of various housing programmes.

She said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was committed to ensuring that every poor family in the State had a permanent house. She called upon employees to work collectively to achieve government’s objective.

The MD instructed officials to encourage beneficiaries to complete houses that are currently under construction without delay. Engineering officials were asked to visit housing layouts, and monitor their progress.

house construction
Hephsiba Korlapati

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