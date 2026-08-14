Vijayawada

Tableaux to go on public display at three locations

I&PR Department in-charge Director B Srinivasa Rao said the tableaux would be placed after the Independence Day parade at Nelapadu Grounds in Amaravati.
Decorated tableaux showcased at the Independence Day celebrations in Amaravati
Decorated tableaux showcased at the Independence Day celebrations in AmaravatiFile Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: On the other hand, decorated tableaux showcased at the Independence Day celebrations in Amaravati will be displayed at three prominent locations in Vijayawada from August 15 to 17 for the public and tourists.

I&PR Department in-charge Director B Srinivasa Rao said the tableaux would be placed after the Independence Day parade at Nelapadu Grounds in Amaravati. They will be displayed at the Canal Road parking area opposite Kanaka Durga temple chariot centre, on Mahatma Gandhi Road opposite Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, and between Lemon Tree Hotel and the State R&B office. Lok Bhavan, the CM’s camp office, Prakasam Barrage & Undavalli Caves have been decorated.

Tableaux
Independence Day

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