Amaravati a mega loot project: Ambati Rambabu

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu has launched a scathing attack on the State government, describing the Amaravati capital development as a ‘mega loot project’ driven by inflated estimates, heavy borrowing, and contractor-driven expenditure.

Rambabu alleged that infrastructure costs have been drastically escalated compared to standard benchmarks. Citing the Seed Access Road, he highlighted that Rs 1,519 crore was spent on 21.77 km.

He claimed a pending work portion originally worth Rs 100 crore was inflated under the revival plan and awarded for nearly Rs 465 crore after taxes. Comparing these figures to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) standards of Rs 23–24 crore per km, he questioned why a 3.5-km package cost Rs 532 crore and flyover construction reached nearly Rs 180 crore per km, higher than Benz Circle and Kanaka Durga flyovers.

Rambabu further criticized the high expenditure on government buildings, pointing out that Secretariat construction is costing Rs 18,413 per sq. ft., while five administrative towers range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000 per sq. ft.

The YSRCP leader noted that farmers who surrendered 33,000 acres are still awaiting developed returnable plots while the government prepares to spend another Rs 2 lakh crore beyond the Rs 57,000 crore already mobilised.