Second flood station to come up at Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a major step toward safeguarding Andhra Pradesh’s capital from potential flooding, Bhoomi Pooja was performed on Friday for the construction of Amaravati’s second flood control pumping station along the Krishna River bund (Karakatta).

Designed to act as a ‘double engine’ alongside the existing pumping station on the Kondaveeti Vagu, the new facility will boast a massive discharge capacity of 8,400 cusecs. The State government is undertaking the project to meet the capital region’s long-term infrastructure and flood-mitigation needs.

Under the engineering plan, the pumping station will feature 13 heavy-duty lift pumps ($12 + 1$). Floodwaters will be channelled downhill via an engineered slope originating from the newly inaugurated major steel bridge on the Seed Access Road, directing the flow to the Karakatta station where it will be lifted directly into the Krishna River.

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathy formally launched the works by performing the groundbreaking ritual and breaking a coconut on the machinery. She instructed the project engineers and contractors to adhere strictly to quality standards and complete construction within the stipulated timeframe. The second pumping station is scheduled to become fully operational by February 2028.