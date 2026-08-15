Second flood station to come up at Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a major step toward safeguarding Andhra Pradesh’s capital from potential flooding, Bhoomi Pooja was performed on Friday for the construction of Amaravati’s second flood control pumping station along the Krishna River bund (Karakatta).
Designed to act as a ‘double engine’ alongside the existing pumping station on the Kondaveeti Vagu, the new facility will boast a massive discharge capacity of 8,400 cusecs. The State government is undertaking the project to meet the capital region’s long-term infrastructure and flood-mitigation needs.
Under the engineering plan, the pumping station will feature 13 heavy-duty lift pumps ($12 + 1$). Floodwaters will be channelled downhill via an engineered slope originating from the newly inaugurated major steel bridge on the Seed Access Road, directing the flow to the Karakatta station where it will be lifted directly into the Krishna River.
Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathy formally launched the works by performing the groundbreaking ritual and breaking a coconut on the machinery. She instructed the project engineers and contractors to adhere strictly to quality standards and complete construction within the stipulated timeframe. The second pumping station is scheduled to become fully operational by February 2028.
ROB planned to boost Amaravati connectivity
Paving the way for enhanced connectivity to Andhra Pradesh’s capital, senior officials held a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the construction of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) along the E-13 road near AIIMS Mangalagiri, designed to serve as another key gateway to Amaravati.
Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi met with Prof. Ahantham Shanta Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, at his office on the AIIMS campus to discuss land allocation for the project.
Originally planned as a 6.3-km stretch connecting Neerukonda to Yerrabalem, the E-13 road is being extended by an additional 3.52-km elevated corridor from Yerrabalem to NH-16 (Old Madras Highway via Vijayawada and Guntur) passing through AIIMS. The overall 9.82-km project aims to cater to future traffic demands and regional transport links.
To facilitate the extension, plans are underway to construct a 609-meter Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at AIIMS, which requires 3.34 acres of land from the AIIMS hospital complex, spanning a 250-meter length. Hospital authorities responded favourably to the capital region works during the discussions.
The meeting was attended by ADC Chief Engineer B Narasimha Murthy, Superintending Engineer B Srinivas, and AIIMS Deputy Director Shashikant.