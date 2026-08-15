Sravana Masam fete begins at Sri Durga Malleswara

VIJAYAWADA: The auspicious Sravana Masam festivities began at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Friday with a large number of devotees visiting the shrine on the first Friday of the auspicious month.

The temple premises witnessed a heavy rush as devotees arrived to offer prayers and participate in special rituals. The temple authorities have lined up several programmes during the month. Varalakshmi Vratam will be performed on August 21, when Goddess Durga will give darshan in the form of Varalakshmi Devi. Pavitrotsavams will be conducted from August 27 to 29, while mass Varalakshmi Vratams will be organised on September 4. Special Kumkuma pujas will be performed by priests every day from morning to evening throughout Sravana Masam.

Meanwhile, a Varuna Yagam was inaugurated in Vijayawada on Thursday to pray for the welfare of people and seek abundant rainfall. Vedic scholars entered the Krishna river and performed special chants as part of the rituals.

The three-day Varuna Yagam and Varuna Japam are being conducted atop Indrakeeladri following the orders of the Endowments Department. Special homams, chants and Kalasabhishekam rituals will be performed at Durga Ghat and the old Yagasala from August 14 to 16.