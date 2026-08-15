Stone laid for Rs 81.14 crore water plant in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Friday said the long-standing drinking water woes of residents of Vambay Colony and Singh Nagar would soon be resolved with the establishment of a new water treatment plant under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme with Rs 81.14 crore.

Sivanath, along with Central constituency MLA Bonda Uma, laid the foundation stone for the project at Vambay Colony.

Sivanath said he considered it fortunate to participate in the foundation-laying ceremony for the project, which would address the long-pending drinking water problem in the area. He said Vambay Colony residents had been facing drinking water difficulties for a long time and the new treatment plant would provide a lasting solution.

He attributed the progress to the efforts of MLA Bonda Uma, along with the support extended by the Central and State governments, including MP funds and other assistance.