Vignan inks MoU with Taiwan University

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan’s University, located at Vadlamudi, in Guntur district has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Asia University, Taiwan, a leading institution of higher education, to strengthen international academic collaboration, Vice-Chancellor Prof. KV Krishnakishore said on Friday.

At a programme held on the university campus, Prof. PMV Rao, Registrar of Vignan’s University, handed over the MoU documents to Jill Lai, Director, Education Division, Taiwan Education Center (TECC), Asia University.

The agreement aims to establish a long-term partnership in the areas of academic exchange, collaborative research, technology transfer, and cultural cooperation. It provides a framework for student, faculty, and researcher exchange programmes, development of dual-degree initiatives, joint research projects, international conferences, seminars, workshops, research publications, exchange of academic resources, and cooperation in securing research funding.

Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Vice-Chairman of Vignan Institutions, said the collaboration would accelerate joint research and innovation activities and enhance academic mobility between the two institutions, laying a strong foundation for long-term cooperation.

Jill Lai said the agreement marked an important step in strengthening India-Taiwan educational ties.