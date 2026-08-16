New thousand‑pillar Mandapam at Dokiparru temple inaugurated

VIJAYAWADA: The newly constructed Sri Sudarshana Sahasra Sthambha Mandapam at the Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Dokiparru, Gudlavalleru mandal, was inaugurated on Saturday during auspicious Tula Lagna at 10.40 am.

Temple founder trustees PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy performed the ceremonial rituals in the presence of Vedic scholars. The inauguration was preceded by Ashtottara Shata Kalasabhishekam, Asthanam and Maha Nivedana. A special Srinivasa Kalyanam was conducted later, drawing devotees.

The thousand-pillared hall is designed with intricate spiritual motifs. It features sculptural representations of the 24 incarnations of Lord Maha Vishnu, 24 forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi, Ashta Dikpalakas and Navagrahas.

A sculpture of Lord Vishnu on Adisesha with Sridevi and Bhudevi has been installed. Garuda idols adorn the north and south, and a towering Dasanjaneya Swamy idol stands for devotee protection.

The trustees also inaugurated a Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva Mandapam and a mirror hall in the south-eastern part. The new mandapam will host regular and fortnightly temple rituals.