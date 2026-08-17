AP's Gandhi Hill craves for donors to bring its toy train back

VIJAYAWADA: The toy train is more than a ride at Gandhi Hill. Taking visitors around the hill, it offers a 360-degree view of the city and has long been one of its biggest attractions, drawing everyone from children to senior citizens. Now, the Gandhi Hill Foundation is looking for donors to get the train back on track, with a target of reviving it before the end of this year.
The train has not been functioning properly for the past four to five years following engine failure and was eventually stopped altogether on safety grounds.
With the revival project itself estimated to cost around `70 lakh, a financial crunch has delayed the work, and the foundation continues to look for donors to fund its return.
Speaking to TNIE, Y Ramachandra Rao, secretary, Gandhi Hill Foundation, said the train remains central to the plans for the hill. “Everybody is asking about the train. It is one of the major attractions here, and bringing it back is our main aim,” he said. The train can accommodate around 30 to 35 passengers at a time. The tracks will also need certain modifications to suit the wheels of the new or refurbished train, adding another layer to the work involved.
For visitors, however, the appeal goes beyond simply getting around the hill. The ride gives them a panoramic view of Vijayawada, while the fluorescent tunnel on the route becomes a particular draw during the evening. It is also one of those attractions at Gandhi Hill that appeals across age groups.
The foundation expects the return of the train to have a direct impact on footfall, which currently stands at around 15,000 visitors a month. According to Rao, this could rise to nearly 30,000 once the train resumes, as visitors continue to ask for it. Its return would also strengthen one of the important revenue streams that helps sustain Gandhi Hill.
The train revival is separate from the budget allocated for the broader revival of Gandhi Hill. While several improvements are being taken up under that greater effort, the foundation is now focused on finding the financial support needed for the train.
For Gandhi Hill, bringing the little train back is therefore not simply about restoring an old attraction. It is about bringing back a ride that lets visitors see the city from the hill, enjoy it together and, in turn, helps keep the landmark running.