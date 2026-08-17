AP's Gandhi Hill craves for donors to bring its toy train back

VIJAYAWADA: The toy train is more than a ride at Gandhi Hill. Taking visitors around the hill, it offers a 360-degree view of the city and has long been one of its biggest attractions, drawing everyone from children to senior citizens. Now, the Gandhi Hill Foundation is looking for donors to get the train back on track, with a target of reviving it before the end of this year.

The train has not been functioning properly for the past four to five years following engine failure and was eventually stopped altogether on safety grounds.

With the revival project itself estimated to cost around `70 lakh, a financial crunch has delayed the work, and the foundation continues to look for donors to fund its return.

Speaking to TNIE, Y Ramachandra Rao, secretary, Gandhi Hill Foundation, said the train remains central to the plans for the hill. “Everybody is asking about the train. It is one of the major attractions here, and bringing it back is our main aim,” he said. The train can accommodate around 30 to 35 passengers at a time. The tracks will also need certain modifications to suit the wheels of the new or refurbished train, adding another layer to the work involved.