Taiwan experts seek hands-on training in tech

VIJAYAWADA: As India accelerates its semiconductor and AI missions, universities must move beyond theoretical classrooms and adopt hands‑on training, according to a high‑level academic delegation from Taiwan’s Asia University (AU).

Speaking at Vignan’s University, AU leaders outlined blueprints for semiconductor quasi‑production lines, a ‘Paper‑to‑Product’ research shift and edge‑deployable healthcare AI. Prof. Lin Chun‑Wei said India’s STEM talent and familiarity with Taiwanese corporate philosophy are attracting investment.

Ching‑Hsien Hsu urged project‑based learning to overcome noisy data and hardware limits. CN Wang promoted AU’s PPTP framework, warning research must move beyond journals. He also advocated low‑cost ‘specialist‑in‑a‑box’ AI for rural healthcare.

Ying‑Rong highlighted AU’s partnership with SPIL, where students train on packaging machinery, and called for structured industry collaborations to create direct pipelines into employment.