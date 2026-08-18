Covid spread remains low in AP, says Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Monday that the spread of COVID-19 remains low across both India and Andhra Pradesh. In a press release, he said between January 1 and August 15, 2026, India recorded a total of 2,554 cases, while AP registered 74 cases, placing the state 8th nationally. Kerala topped the national tally with 780 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (372), West Bengal (261), Karnataka (247), Delhi (227), Maharashtra (169), and Mizoram (126).

Health officials said that positive cases were detected across 17 districts, with Vizag registering the highest at 16, while Srikakulam, Anakapalle, Konaseema, and Krishna reported one case each.

Of the 74 total patients in AP, 56 have recovered and been discharged, 10 are hospitalised, four are in home isolation, and four have succumbed to the virus. Assuring the public that there is no cause for concern, Satya Kumar emphasised that state health infrastructure is fully equipped with stockpiles worth `9.53 crore across 31 essential drug categories.