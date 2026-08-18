Nagababu appointed as chairman of AP GREEN executive committee

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed MLC Konidela Nagendra Rao (Nagababu) as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Society for Greening and Reforestation for Ecological Enrichment (AP GREEN), with Cabinet rank.

The Environment and Forests Department issued G.O.Rt.No.93 on August 17, 2026, formally nominating Nagababu to head the committee. The appointment is part of government’s efforts to expand green cover, boost forest conservation programmes.

Andhra Pradesh GREEN has been tasked with increasing the combined forest and green cover of AP to 50 per cent of the State’s geographical area by 2047. The government is establishing a governing board, executive committee and district-level governing bodies to implement the programme across the State.

As Executive Committee Chairman, Nagababu will be responsible for coordinating various departments and district-level institutions, accelerating implementation of AP GREEN programmes and monitoring their progress. The initiative will focus on increasing tree and forest cover, undertaking extensive reforestation and boosting conservation measures.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated Nagababu on his appointment and expressed confidence that his leadership would help advance the goal of a “Green AP - Healthy AP.” He said the initiative would contribute to the Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047 vision and help achieve the target of 50 per cent green cover.

Pawan Kalyan also thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and alliance leaders for supporting Nagababu’s appointment with Cabinet rank.