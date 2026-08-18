Resolve public grievances with liability: Civic chief

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanchandra on Monday directed officials to resolve every public complaint with utmost responsibility and accountability.

Chairing the Public Grievance Redressal Forum, the Commissioner received petitions from citizens and issued instructions to concerned departments. He also reviewed grievance redressal programmes at zonal offices via video conference and enquired about the progress of pending complaints.

Emphasising prompt action, he ordered that issues causing public inconvenience should not be kept pending and must be resolved within a fixed timeframe. Officials were told to conduct field inspections immediately upon receiving a complaint, identify root causes, and provide solutions instead of temporary fixes.

The Commissioner instructed continuous monitoring of complaints registered on the “Puramithra” app and their resolution within the stipulated time. He stressed inter-departmental coordination to avoid delays in transferring complaints between departments.

A total of 14 grievances were received during Monday’s forum. These included 4 complaints to the Town Planning department on illegal constructions and road encroachments, 5 to Engineering, and 1 each to Public Health, Revenue, Estate, Mapping and Street Vendors.