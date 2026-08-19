Andhra cybercrime police arrest fraudster in Rs 93 lakh government job scam

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the cybercrimes police, APCID, have arrested Saladi Ram Gopal, who allegedly cheated unemployed youth by circulating fake government recruitment notifications and promising government jobs in the name of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare department on Tuesday.

A case was registered against him based on a complaint regarding circulation of forged recruitment notifications, interview letters, appointment orders and training orders.

Under the supervision of the Cybercrimes SP, officers G.P. Sireesha, D.Rambabu and team conducted a detailed investigation by analysing digital footprints, email accounts and financial transactions. Based on the technical evidence and systematic investigation, the accused was arrested.

The accused allegedly ran a fake government job racket, publishing a 2021 newspaper advertisement claiming recruitment under the Union Health Ministry. He collected candidates’ details through a fake email and induced them to pay money. He allegedly circulated forged recruitment notifications, appointment lettersand training documents using government emblems and official addresses.

“The accused allegedly recruited persons through OLX and used their bank accounts as mule accounts for receiving money from victims, offering them around 30% commission while retaining the remaining amount and keeping their ATM cards for withdrawals. He also opened a bank account in the name of ‘AYUSHMAN BHARAT FOUNDATION’ to gain the confidence of victims and allegedly used rental cars to project himself as a high-ranking government official during meetings,” said the sleuths.