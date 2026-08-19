Andhra cybercrime police arrest fraudster in Rs 93 lakh government job scam

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the cybercrimes police, APCID, have arrested Saladi Ram Gopal, who allegedly cheated unemployed youth by circulating fake government recruitment notifications and promising government jobs in the name of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare department on Tuesday.
A case was registered against him based on a complaint regarding circulation of forged recruitment notifications, interview letters, appointment orders and training orders.
Under the supervision of the Cybercrimes SP, officers G.P. Sireesha, D.Rambabu and team conducted a detailed investigation by analysing digital footprints, email accounts and financial transactions. Based on the technical evidence and systematic investigation, the accused was arrested.
The accused allegedly ran a fake government job racket, publishing a 2021 newspaper advertisement claiming recruitment under the Union Health Ministry. He collected candidates’ details through a fake email and induced them to pay money. He allegedly circulated forged recruitment notifications, appointment lettersand training documents using government emblems and official addresses.
“The accused allegedly recruited persons through OLX and used their bank accounts as mule accounts for receiving money from victims, offering them around 30% commission while retaining the remaining amount and keeping their ATM cards for withdrawals. He also opened a bank account in the name of ‘AYUSHMAN BHARAT FOUNDATION’ to gain the confidence of victims and allegedly used rental cars to project himself as a high-ranking government official during meetings,” said the sleuths.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that nearly 60 victims were cheated by the accused, involving a total amount of approximately Rs 93 lakh. Around 16 cases have been registered against him in AP and Telangana in connection with similar job-fraud activities. The CID is examining his involvement in other cases and identifying additional victims and associates,” said the CID officials.
It is noticed that the cheated money was invested in real estate, and accounts, transactions and properties connected with the accused are being examined for tracing the proceeds of crime. The procurement and use of government emblem stamps and seals allegedly obtained from the Patamata area are being investigated, and action will be taken.
The CID police advised the public, particularly unemployed youth, not to believe offers of government jobs through backdoor methods or mediators in exchange for money and to verify recruitment notifications only through official government channels.