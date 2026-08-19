Andhra junior doctors’ strike enters eighth day over stipend hike

VIJAYAWADA: The Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), representing postgraduate (PG) medical students, interns and senior residents, continued its protest at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada on Tuesday, with the agitation entering its eighth day over a 15% stipend hike, recruitment norms and the proposed increase in the retirement age of professors.

As part of the protest, doctors tied their hands with dupattas and stethoscopes to symbolically convey that their “hands are tied” over the government’s response to the demands.

JUDA executive member and PG forensic medicine student Dr Naveen said “We have been asking for a 30 per cent stipend hike, but they told us they will only give 3-5 per cent, so we agreed for 15 per cent, which is according to the government’s GO. The GO says every two years there will be a 15% hike in the stipend. So our ask is to at least meet that. But the government is not agreeing and we have been in negotiations.”