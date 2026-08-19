Fight social divisions: AISA chief to youth in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: AISA All India President Comrade Neha Bora on Tuesday urged youth to resist attempts to divide them on lines of caste, religion and gender, saying solidarity must remain the core of their fight for education, employment and dignity.

Speaking at the ‘Gen Z Rising: Neha’s India Tour’ student-youth meeting held at Hanumantha Raya Library Hall in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Bora said the recent student movement against exam irregularities showed what power could achieve, but warned that the struggle was far from over.

As part of AISA and RYA’s campaign under the slogan “Education is our right, Unity is our power, Struggle is our path,” the meeting raised 12 questions Gen Z is facing today, from budget cuts to education, privatisation of government institutions, delays in job, and lack of accountability in recruitment exams like NTA.