Andhra government disburses Rs 518 crore to over 4,000 Veligonda project oustees

VIJAYAWADA: Advancing toward the inauguration of Phase-I of the Veligonda project, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday released an additional 200 crore in compensation for displaced families who surrendered their lands and homes for the reservoir.

With this latest release, the state government has disbursed a total of 518 crore in rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) compensation to 4,157 displaced families.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over the compensation check to representatives of the affected families on the Assembly premises.

Earlier on June 27, the government had distributed 300 crore to project-affected people. Under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for self-constructed housing, 318 crore was previously credited to 2,557 families, while Wednesday’s 200 crore payout covers another 1,600 families.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by the local farming community and displaced residents, assuring that the remaining balance of the compensation package would also be cleared shortly.

Displaced families expressed their gratitude to the state government for upholding its commitment to their welfare ahead of the project commissioning.

To ensure seamless relocation, the government is facilitating civic amenities across seven designated R&R colonies.

Basic infrastructure works—including roads, drinking water, and power supply, have been completed in six colonies, with work progressing in the remaining Vemulakota settlement, allowing displaced households to shift into their newly constructed homes.