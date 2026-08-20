Andhra High Court pulls up officials over delay in filing counters

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over officials allegedly taking lightly its directions to file counters, status reports and memos in various cases.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan said instances of counters not being filed on time were frequently coming to its notice. The court advised Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas and government advocates not to be lenient towards officials who failed to comply with HC directions.

Responding to the court, the AG said delays in filing counters were not intentional. He acknowledged the need for better coordination and assured the bench that officials would be instructed to submit necessary information to the HC on time.

The bench, considering the submissions, granted a final opportunity to the government to file a status report on delays in filling vacancies in police department and measures being taken for police welfare in compliance with SC directions. The hearing was adjourned.