Gen Z protests grew critical: AISA chief in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora, who observed a 23-day hunger strike during the Gen Z movement at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, said the protests evolved from being largely satirical to becoming more critical of the government and its policies.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme at the Vijayawada Press Club on Wednesday, Bora said the movement raised questions over political accountability and the direction of governance.

Recalling the protests in Delhi, she alleged that police action intensified from July 17, including restrictions on protesters and detentions.

She also alleged that protesters faced battons and tear gas while attempting to disperse gatherings. Bora said thousands of people participated in the movement and criticised what she described as the use of force against unarmed protesters.

She said the movement also reflected growing concerns among young people over governance and their ability to question authorities.

Bora called for greater political accountability and continued public engagement, saying young people should be able to raise questions on issues affecting them without fear of repression.

She said the participation of young people demonstrated their willingness to engage with political and public issues.