Vijayawada's Durga Temple to inaugurate new Annadana Sadanam on August 21

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri is all set to inaugurate the newly constructed Sri Kanakadurga Annadana Sadanam and Sri Durga Bhavani Mahaprasadam Bhavan (Laddu Pottu) on August 21.

Temple executive officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said the two buildings were constructed at a total cost of `52.50 crore and will be formally inaugurated at 11.32 am on Friday by State Ministers and public representatives and dedicated to devotees.

The Sri Kanakadurga Annadana Sadanam has been built at a cost of `26 crore over 5,400 square metres. The ground floor houses the central store, storage facilities for daily annadanam, kitchen preparation area, queue lines and washrooms. Vehicle access has been provided on three sides to facilitate the movement of supplies.

The first floor has been developed as a dining hall where 800 devotees can have annaprasadam at a time. A separate 80-square-metre washing area has also been provided.

The Sri Durga Bhavani Mahaprasadam Bhavan has been constructed at a cost of `26.50 crore over 3,600 square metres. The ground and first floors have counters for prasadam sales, distribution centres and queue facilities. The second and third floors are being equipped for preparation, packing and storage of pulihora, Chakkarapongali and laddu prasadam.

The temple authorities said modern mechanised kitchens would soon be installed to ensure hygiene, consistency in quality and faster food preparation, keeping the anticipated increase in pilgrim footfall in view.

The temple engineering wing has completed arrangements for the inauguration, the EO added.