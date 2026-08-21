124 candidates to appear for UPSC Mains in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said elaborate arrangements have been made for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main examinations to be held from August 21 to 30.

Chairing a coordination meeting on Thursday along with UPSC Inspection Officer N Rajeswara Rao, the Collector directed officials to work with utmost caution.

The Collector said 124 candidates will appear for the exams at SRR & CVR Government Junior College in the city. The schedule is: Aug 21 - Paper-1 Essay, Aug 22 - GS-1 and GS-2, Aug 23 - GS-3 and GS-4, Aug 29 - Indian Language and English, and Aug 30 - Optional subjects. Exams will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

He instructed officials to ensure a peaceful atmosphere at the centre with security, drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and medical camp. UPSC norms must be followed and facial recognition of candidates through mobile apps should be handled carefully.

A control room with number 91549 70454 has been set up.