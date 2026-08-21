Industrialist seeks Andhra Pradesh HC protection, alleges life threat from Deputy Speaker Raju

VIJAYAWADA: Industrialist Madala Srinivasu has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking protection, alleging a threat to his life from Deputy Speaker Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju over his possession of documents relating to alleged diversion of bank loans and financial irregularities.

Srinivasu filed an urgent lunch-motion petition before the High Court on Thursday, seeking directions to the police to provide him 2+2 security. He said he was willing to bear the entire cost of the security.

He also sought directions to the Guntur and Pattabhipuram police to register a case based on his complaint alleging that Raju’s associates had visited his residence and threatened him.

According to Srinivasu, he and his wife Anita had purchased Ind-Bharat Power Gencom Ltd, a 189-MW coal-based power project in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, at a public e-auction conducted on May 13, 2022, for Rs 101.42 crore, including interest.

He said the company had earlier been owned by Raju and his family members and was ordered into liquidation by the Hyderabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) due to financial liabilities.