Minister Narayana reviews works of arterial roads in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) P Narayana reviewed the progress of key arterial roads to fast-track regional connectivity into the capital city of Amaravati.

Holding a high-level review meeting with AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner A Koteswara Rao, Additional Commissioner Y Karthik, Guntur District Collector S Syaam Prasad, and senior engineering officials, the Minister instructed departments to work in coordination to clear all pending clearances and complete works within fixed timelines.

Officials informed the Minister that required railway permissions and land-related matters for the proposed road corridors are near finalisation. The review focused on accelerating construction across four primary access routes designed to provide multiple entry corridors into the capital, reducing reliance on any single transit route. These include the Mangalagiri–Amaravati E15 Road, where works are progressing rapidly to enable direct, high-speed movement for vehicles entering Amaravati from the Mangalagiri side, and the National Highway–AIIMS E13 Road, planned as a major entry corridor connecting National Highway 16 to Amaravati via AIIMS Mangalagiri.

Regarding the Seed Access Road E3 Elevated Corridor, Narayana directed officials to expedite the commencement of the Phase-3 elevated corridor stretching from the Steel Bridge to Manipal Hospital to streamline urban traffic flow.

Additionally, progress was evaluated on the Karakatta Parallel E1 Road, where construction is underway to widen Karakatta embankment road up to Prakasam Barrage parallel to the Seed Access Road, creating a direct alternative from Vijayawada into Amaravati.

Narayana emphasised that strengthening multi-directional road connectivity is essential to meet the capital’s expanding traffic and logistics requirements as construction activity accelerates across Amaravati.