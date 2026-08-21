New Brezza records high sales in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Maruti Suzuki’s new Brezza model is receiving an overwhelming response from customers across Andhra Pradesh, said Santosh Motors CEO Shyam. Launched in Andhra Pradesh on July 25, the new variant has recorded strong sales within a short period. On Thursday, 555 new Brezza cars were sold across the state.

Santosh Motors, in Vijayawada, organised a special celebration. As part of the event, keys to 11 new Brezza cars were ceremonially handed over to customers on the same day.

CEO Shyam and Sales Head Aravind said the sales reflected customers’ strong trust in the Maruti brand. They attributed the model’s popularity to its advanced features.