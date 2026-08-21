Vijayawada Railway Division steps up green energy initiatives, saves Rs 185 lakh

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway (SCoR) marked National Renewable Energy Day (Akshay Urja Diwas) by highlighting a major expansion in its green energy initiatives, having generated more than 19.9 lakh units of solar power and saving `185.54 lakh in the first four months of the 2026–27 financial year alone.

The division’s total installed solar capacity has reached 4,864 kWp across 265 installations. This footprint includes 2,978 kWp deployed across railway stations, 1,476 kWp at administrative offices and service buildings, 120 kWp at staff quarters, and 290 kWp across 70 level-crossing gates to ensure uninterrupted signaling and power in rural, outage-prone stretches.

This momentum builds on the division’s strong performance during the 2025–26 fiscal year, when its installations produced 44.06 lakh solar units, delivered operational cost savings of `461.40 lakh, and offset 3,525.52 tonnes of carbon dioxide ($CO_2$) emissions.

Between the months of April and July 2026, the division prevented a further 1,592.59 tonnes of $CO_2$ emissions.

Beyond solar power, the SCoR division has transitioned completely to 100% LED lighting across all interior and exterior facilities and deployed solar water heating systems with a combined daily capacity of 56,700 litres across running rooms, rest houses, and hospitals.

Additionally, ten stations within the division—including Kadiyam, Dwarapudi, Madhuranagar, Sarpavaram, Uppaluru, Ulavapadu, Kavutaram, Nidamanuru, Moturu, and Pedana—have achieved “Shunya Plus” net-zero status by producing surplus solar power.

Vijayawada Railway Station holds an IGBC Platinum certification for sustainable design, supported by 610 kWp of Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) solar panels installed across its platforms.