Amaravati QC facility to be ready by December-end

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Ponguru Narayana inspected the ongoing construction of the Quantum Computing building in Amaravati on Tuesday and announced that the facility would be fully ready by the end of December, paving the way for the launch of Quantum Computing services in January.

Narayana stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to establish Amaravati as a global knowledge hub, positioning it as a centre for quantum computing and advanced technology on lines similar to Hyderabad’s IT evolution.

Being constructed as part of the ambitious Quantum Valley Mission over a 45,216 sq. ft. area, the main structure of the building is largely complete.

To ensure the optimal performance of sensitive quantum equipment, a specialised “room within a room” concept utilising German technology is being deployed to insulate the lab from ground seismic vibrations and surrounding traffic noise.

The facility will incorporate high-end systems, including helium compressors and cryogenic dilution refrigerators, to cool quantum chips to ultra-low temperatures.

Power reliability will be ensured through a dual-active feeder system backed by K13-rated isolation transformers to mitigate grid harmonic disturbances, alongside building standards to reduce carbon emissions.

Narayana informed that civil structure work will be handed over to L&T by September 15 to commence mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works. System installation will follow building completion in December, aiming for operational readiness by January.

The State has planned two iconic 48-story towers standing at a height of 202 meters, creating 37 lakh sq. ft. of commercial and operational space. Tenders for the twin towers have been evaluated, and the L-1 bidder has been finalised.

The project aims to replicate and surpass the success of Cyber Towers in Hyderabad under the CM and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.