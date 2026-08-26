PanIIT AP Summit in Vijayawada on October 3

VIJAYAWADA: PanIIT Alumni India will host the PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 on October 3 at Novotel Vijayawada Varun, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating.

Themed ‘Catalysing Innovation for Swarnandhra Vision 2047,’ the one-day summit will bring 500+ delegates including 100 founders, 50 CEOs, 50 investors and VCs, policymakers, technologists and academicians. It aims to accelerate innovation, investment and tech-led growth in AP.

PanIIT Alumni India Chairman Prabhat Kumar said the summit will leverage the 5 lakh-strong alumni network of 23 IITs to support the state’s development. He said PanIIT wants to position Amaravati as India’s leading DeepTech capital and make the summit an annual event at the CM’s behest.

PanIIT is exploring setting up its first Centre of Excellence in Amaravati, seeking land from the state government and a possible MoU during the summit.

Focus sectors include DeepTech, AI/ML, MedTech, Pharma, Green Energy, Semiconductors & Data Centres, Quantum Computing and Defence & Aerospace.

Vice Chairman Amitabh Ranjan highlighted low R&D spending at 0.65% of GDP and stressed innovation as key to future growth.