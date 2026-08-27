Andhra Chess academy set up at Sharada college in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Chess Academy has been established for the first time in NTR district at Sharada College, Gandhinagar, under the aegis of the Andhra Chess Association and the NTR District Chess Association, with the support of the Sharada College Educational Society.

The academy aims to provide professional chess coaching to students, those unable to afford fees. Training classes will be conducted three days a week- every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - at college premises.

An MoU was signed between the Andhra Chess Association, NTR Chess Association and Sharada College management in this regard on Wednesday.

The academy’s objective is to identify and nurture talented chess players from the district through professional coaching. The college management will also facilitate two district-level chess tournaments every month, providing budding players with competitive exposure.