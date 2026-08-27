Pavithrotsavams at Durga temple from from August 27 in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri for the annual Pavithrotsavams which begins from August 27 (Thursday).

In an official release on Wednesday, temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said the Pavithrotsavams will be conducted in accordance with Agama traditions.

He said the annual ritual is conducted to remove any known or inadvertent lapses, ritual impurities and other shortcomings that may occur during the performance of daily services, worship and other religious ceremonies, and to restore the sanctity of the temple.

As part of the celebrations, specially prepared Pavithra malas made of colourful silk threads will be offered to the presiding deities and other associated deities. Various homams, chanting and Moola Mantra havanams will also be performed as part of the rituals.

On the first day, Suprabhata Seva will be performed at the Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari temple at 3 am on Thursday. This will be followed by the sacred Snapana Abhishekam and Pavithra Mala Dharana ceremony for the presiding deity. The rituals will be conducted by temple priests amid Vedic chants.

Darshan for devotees will remain suspended until the completion of the Suprabhata Seva, Snapana Abhishekam and Pavithra Alankarana rituals at the main temple. General darshan will resume only after 8 am.

The EO urged devotees to take note of the revised entry timings and plan their visit accordingly to avoid inconvenience. The temple administration has made arrangements for the various Vedic homams, chanting sessions and other rituals scheduled during the Pavithrotsavams.

Temple authorities said the annual observances are intended to enhance the spiritual sanctity of the Indrakeeladri shrine and ensure the smooth conduct of religious services.