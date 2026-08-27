Vijayawada girl wins five gold medals in AeroSkatoBall competition

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada student Cherukuri Aarohi has brought laurels to India by winning five gold medals at the 2026-27 Indo-Nepal Championship held in Pokhara, Nepal, from August 19 to 21.

A Class VI student of Ravindra Bharathi Nextgen, Aarohi represented India in the Under-14 AeroSkatoBall competitions and excelled in five events. She secured gold medals in the Speed Race, Zig-Zag, Hurdles, State Vault and Team Game.

Her achievement at a young age on an international sporting platform has brought pride to Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh. Her disciplined practice and continuous training were key to her success.

Big Champion Skating Academy coach Sheikh Khader Basha played a crucial role in preparing Aarohi for the championship. He provided special training and helped sharpen her skills ahead of the international competition.

The school management, teachers, parents, coaches, friends, relatives and sports enthusiasts congratulated Aarohi on her remarkable achievement. They expressed hope that she would scale greater heights, win more medals for India and bring further recognition to Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh through her sporting achievements.

Aarohi’s feat is being seen as an inspiration for young athletes in the city, highlighting the importance of early training and dedication in competitive sports.