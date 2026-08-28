Andhra Pradesh CRDA staff undergo CPR training

VIJAYAWADA: Over 110 officers and employees of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) underwent specialized training in basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills at the Rayapudi Project Office on Thursday.

Organised by the APCRDA Social Development Department in collaboration with medical experts from AIIMS Mangalagiri, the workshop aimed to equip staff with life-saving skills to respond to emergencies such as Sudden Cardiac Arrest before professional medical help arrives.

The practical sessions were conducted by a expert medical team from AIIMS Mangalagiri, led by Dr Rajeev A (Professor & Head, Department of Community and Family Medicine), Dr Pratyusha T (Associate Professor, Department of General Medicine), and Dr Anjani Priya V (Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine), alongside senior and junior residents and AHA Project Manager MD Shahzad.

The experts provided live demonstrations of CPR techniques and facilitated hands-on practice, helping participants maintain composure and act swiftly during key situations.