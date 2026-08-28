First 3 MW solar plant commissioned at NN Thanda in Palnadu district

VIJAYAWADA: In a major milestone for agricultural green energy in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) commissioned a 3 MW solar power plant at NN (Nehru Nagar) Thanda in Palnadu district on Thursday.

The plant earns the distinction of being the very first solar facility in Andhra Pradesh to be connected to the grid under Component-C of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.

Formally inaugurating the project, APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director P Pullareddy explained that the solar power generated at the facility is directly connected to the local 33/11 kV substation.

This setup is designed to meet the daytime electricity demands of connected agricultural pump sets, providing local farmers with a stable and uninterrupted power supply while accelerating the region’s shift toward renewable energy.

The commissioning forms part of a broader push by APCPDCL to prioritize Feeder-Level Solarisation (FLS) under PM-KUSUM Component-C across its operational footprint. The DISCOM is executing solarisation projects for roughly 65,000 agricultural pump sets, building a cumulative solar capacity of 191.5 MW across four districts. This includes 17 MW in Bapatla district, 23 MW in NTR district, 42.5 MW in Palnadu district, and 109 MW in erstwhile Prakasam district.

CMD Pullareddy thanked Director (Projects & HR) TVSN Murthy, Palnadu Superintending Engineer P Vijay Kumar, Macharla Executive Engineer Singayya, departmental employees, and executing agency Palnadu Power Ventures Private Limited for completing the project on schedule.

He reiterated APCPDCL’s commitment to expanding solar infrastructure across the state to build an environment-friendly power network.