Woman delivers baby boy aboard train in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Prompt intervention and coordinated teamwork by the Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway (SCoR) ensured the safe delivery of a baby boy onboard moving train.

Nargis (22), a nine-month pregnant passenger traveling with her family from SMVT Bengaluru to Kishanganj aboard the SMVT Bengaluru–Agartala Express (Train No. 12503), developed labor pains while the train was en route. The on-board TTE Manish Kumar Jatav alerted the Commercial Control Office at Vijayawada at 10.10 pm, well ahead of the train’s scheduled arrival.

The Commercial Control team mobilised emergency resources, coordinating with the First Aid Centre run by the Andhra Hospital Dispensary at Platform No. 6 and the on-duty Deputy Station Superintendent. When the train arrived at Platform No. 6 at 10.45 pm, the medical staff entered the B6 coach and assisted delivery.

Both the mother and the newborn were confirmed to be healthy condition before being transferred to the Vijayawada Government Hospital.