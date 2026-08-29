DGP Harish Kumar Gupta lays stone for ‘Vihara’ & ‘Vihari’ facilities in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday laid the foundation stones for “Vihara” and “Vihari” transit accommodation facilities and an Integrated Central Police Canteen at the APSP 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri.

The transit accommodation facilities are aimed at addressing the shortage of suitable accommodation for police personnel visiting the state police Headquarters for official duties, departmental training and meetings. Separate buildings will be constructed for male and female personnel.

Each building will have a built-up area of about 13,603 square feet, comprising ground, first and second floors. Together, the facilities will accommodate around 120 men and 120 women personnel, providing safe, affordable and convenient accommodation for staff travelling from different districts and units, the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said. The DGP also laid the foundation stone for an integrated central police canteen. The existing canteen at the 6th Battalion has become inadequate to meet the requirements of personnel working at the Police Headquarters and nearby establishments, including CID, Police Communications, PCS&S, OCTOPUS and PTO.

The proposed canteen will have a built-up area of 20,000 square feet and will be built as a pre-engineered building.

The DGP said police personnel welfare remained a top priority and directed officials to ensure quality construction and timely completion of all three projects.