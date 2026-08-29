DME limits PG students’ duty at 74 hours per week

VIJAYAWADA: Stepping in to curb excessive workloads and safeguard student welfare, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr A Vishnuvardhan on Friday directed principals of all government medical colleges and superintendents of teaching hospitals to strictly enforce existing working hour guidelines and leave policies for Postgraduate (PG) medical students.

The DME mandated that PG medical students must not be assigned continuous duty exceeding 24 hours, nor should their workload exceed 74 hours per week.

Emphasising mental health and physical well-being, Dr Vishnuvardhan stated that every PG student must be granted one mandatory full day off each week, along with a post-night-duty off.

Duty rosters must be structured to ensure each student gets 7 to 8 hours of daily sleep, 30-minute breaks, and access to regular stress management and counselling sessions.

Under the updated framework aligned with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and Task Force recommendations, PG medical students are entitled to 20 paid casual leaves, 5 academic leaves and 52 week offs annually.