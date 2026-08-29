N-BLESS project screens 2,100 pre-term babies for ROP in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: More than 2,100 pre-term babies have been screened and 41 babies treated for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) under the N-BLESS project initiated by the LVPEI-Newborn Eye Health Alliance and Tata Trusts in three districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Another 14 newborns were treated for other eye conditions and over 810 healthcare personnel trained.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Friday, doctors from LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) stressed the need for timely ROP screening to prevent avoidable childhood blindness.

They said premature babies often showed no visible signs of ROP until irreversible vision loss occurred.

Infants born before 34 weeks or weighing less than 2 kg should undergo an eye examination within 20-30 days of birth, they said. Babies with prolonged oxygen therapy or severe illness should also be screened.

The doctors urged parents and Special Newborn Care Unit staff to prioritise ROP screening before 30 days and universal newborn eye screening within 24 hours of birth.