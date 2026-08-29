NTR district evolves Rs 1.01 lakh crore credit plan for 2026-27

VIJAYAWADA: The Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for NTR district for 2026-27 has been proposed at Rs 1,00,648 crore, an increase of Rs 17,148 crore, or 21 per cent, over the Rs 83,500 crore target fixed for 2025-26.

The proposed plan envisages Rs 38,173 crore for the priority sector, marking a 16 per cent increase over the previous year’s target of Rs 33,000 crore. Among the priority sectors, MSMEs have been accorded the highest increase, with the proposed credit allocation rising by Rs 3,614 crore, or 21 per cent, to Rs 20,614 crore from Rs 17,000 crore.

The agriculture sector has been allocated Rs 14,736 crore, up by Rs 1,236 crore, or nine per cent, from Rs 13,500 crore in 2025-26. This includes Rs 7,048 crore for short-term crop production loans and Rs 7,688 crore for agricultural term loans, including infrastructure and ancillary activities. The allocations represent increases of four per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

The proposed allocation for other priority sectors stands at Rs 2,823 crore, an increase of 13 per cent over the previous year’s Rs 2,500 crore.

The non-priority sector has been allocated Rs 62,475 crore, registering a 24 per cent increase over the Rs 50,500 crore target for 2025-26.

The district’s banks recorded substantial progress during the previous financial year. Against the total credit plan target of Rs 83,500 crore for 2025-26, banks achieved Rs 1,25,176 crore, while priority-sector lending reached Rs 36,159 crore against the target of Rs 33,000 crore.