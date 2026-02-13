Andhra pushes for new AYUSH institutes amid major healthcare expansion

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a significant expansion in the AYUSH healthcare sector, with proposals for new national institutes, medical colleges, and integrated hospitals.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the state government has urged the Centre to allocate one of the three newly announced All India Institutes of Ayurveda (AIIA) to Andhra Pradesh.

Given that AIIMS is already located in Mangalagiri, the state has requested that the AIIA be established in Tirupati. The minister expressed confidence that the Centre would respond positively.

Meanwhile, land has been finalised for two major national-level institutions in Amaravati’s jurisdiction.

These include the Apex Naturopathy National Institute at Shakamuru, with an investment of `750 crore, and the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRYON) at Nandimpalem in Guntur district, with `100 crore sanctioned.

The government is also moving ahead with plans to establish two new Ayurveda colleges in Dharmavaram and Kakinada, and a Unani medical college in Proddatur.

Land acquisition has been completed in Dharmavaram, while sites are being identified in other locations.

Construction tenders will be invited soon, with each college expected to cost around `70 crore.

In addition, six integrated AYUSH hospitals will be set up across districts including Srikakulam, ASR (Paderu), NTR (Nandigama), Guntur (Tenali), Prakasam (Giddaluru), and Tirupati. Each hospital will cost approximately `15 crore, totaling `90 crore.